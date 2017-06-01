PNCA invites entries for “National Theater Festival 2017”

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts
(PNCA) has invited entries for the participation in “National
Theater Festival 2017” from various theater groups.
PNCA is organizing Festival at Council Auditorium Islamabad
from July 25 till August 12 2017. The festival is being held in
connection with the 70 years of Pakistan Independence day
celebrations.
The Objective of the Festival is to foster healthy theatrical
activities by providing a National platform to the leading theater
groups in the country.
An official of PNCA told APP that the Council invited all the
Theater Groups from all over the country to participate in the said
festival and avail a wonderful opportunity to showcase their talent
at National level and share their ideas with likeminded theater
enthusiasts.
“PNCA will pay an amount of Rs. 1, 50,000/- as a production
cost,” he said.
Two or Three copies of play with excerpt to be performed must
be sent to PNCA, Repertory Drama Section no later than June 10, 2017
for scrutiny.
The plays received after this date will only be considered if
any other group will withdraw from the festival. All scripts should
be properly typed in Urdu language.
All entries should be received through the Theater group
management on their official letter heads. A related person with
his/her official details and contact numbers must be mentioned for
future correspondence.
Only 25 to 30 best entries will be selected for their
performance in the festival. The schedule of the festival with the
selected plays will be announced after scrutiny on July 5 on PNCA
website, i-e, www.pnca.org.
