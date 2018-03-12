PM’s son not part of unfortunate incident in Senate: Marriyum

National 
ISLAMABAD, Mar 13 (APP):Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Monday said that son of prime minister Shahid Khakan Abbasi was not part of unfortunate incident in the Senate.
In a statement, the minister said that like others, Prime Minister’s son Abdullah along with his family and friends was present in Senate gallery to witness the election process for Chairman and deputy chairman.
She said that the prime minister had regretted the unfortunate incident. Irrespective of the fact who was at fault, the prime minister showing magnanimity apologized to the Member of National Assembly over the incident.

