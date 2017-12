PMLN announces members of Central Working Committee, Central Executive Committee

ISLAMABAD, Dec 02 (APP):The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Saturday announced 109 members of its Central Working Committee and members of Central Executive Committee.

According to the list released by the party here, the Central Working Committee members include Chairman Muhammad

Zafarul-Haq, Senior Vice President Sardar Yaqoob Khan Nasar, Senior Vice President Nawabzada Changaiz Mari, Senior

Vice President Saranjam Zamindar, Senior Vice President Pir Sabir Shah, Vice President Saleem Zia, Secretary General

Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Deputy Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal, Assistant Secretary General Salahud Din Tirmizi, Assistant

Secretary General Abdul Qadir Baloch, Secretary Finance Pervaiz Rashid, Information Secretary Mushahidullah Khan,

President PML-N Khyber Pakhtukhwa Eng Ameer Muqam and General Secretary Murtaza Javed Abbasi, President PML-N

Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and General Secretary Raja Ashfaq Sarwar, President PML-N Balochistan Sardar Sanaullah Zehri and General Secretary Naseeb Ullah Bazai, President PML-N Sindh Babu Sarfraz Jatoi and General Secretary

Shah Muhammad Shah, President PML-N Islamabad Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, President PML-N AJK Raja Farooq Haider

and General Secretary Shah Ghulam Qadir, President PML-N Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman, President Women Wing Begum Nuzhat Aamir, President Youth Wing Capt Muhammad Safdar, President Lawyer Wing Ch Naseer Ahmed Bhutta, President Minority Wing Dr Darshan Lal and General Secretary Minority Wing Kamran Michael.

Central Executive Committee members, who are also members of the Central Working Committee, include: Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Ch Nisar Ali Khan, Ghulam Dastgir Khan, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Ch. Muhammad Jafer Iqbal, Shahid

Khaqan Abbasi, Rana Sanaullah, Ch Sher Ali, Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Begum Ishrat Ashraf, Begum Najma Hameed, Begum Zaki Shahnawaz, Haneef Abbasi, Siddiq ul Farooq, Muhammad Pervez Malik, Tariq

Fatemi, Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan, Ayaz Khan Sawati, Saidal Khan Nasar, Ch Tanvir, Zohra Wadood Fatmi, Mian Muhammad Afzal Tarar, Zafarullah Dhandla, Mian Javed Latif, Mian Abdul Mannan, Baleeghur Rehman, Pir Imran Shah, Irfan Daha,

Malik Rafiq Rajwana, Dr Asif Kirmani, Mariam Nawaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, Farooq Khan, Junaid Anwaar, Ch Tariq

Farooq, Ch Shahnawaz Ranjha, Malik Nadeem Kamran, Mehmood Bashir Virk, Usman Ibrahim, Ch Barjees Tahir Rana Hayat,

Arshad Leghari, Tahira Aurangzeb, Mariam Aurangzeb, Talal Ch, Daniyal Aziz, Col (R) Mubashir Javed, Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman, Mir Ghazanfar Ali, Sardar Abdul Khaliq Wasi, Abbas Khan Afridi, Dr Raheela Magsi, Muhammad Zubair, Sham

Sunder Advani, Khel Das Kohistani, Raheela Durrani, Dur Muhammad Nasir, Younas Baloch, Kiran Haider, Ameer Afzal Khan Mandokhel, Rana Mahmoodul Hassan, Shaikh Ansar Aziz, Sahibzada Shabbir Hassan Ansari, Jamal Shah Kakar, Zahid Hamid,

Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Mian Farooq, Iftikharul Hassan Shah, Asad Junejo, Nelson Azim, Khawaja Qutab ud Din, Syed Zafar

Ali Shah, Mrs Sorath Thebo, Hamayun Khan, Shafi Jamot and Aslam Abro.