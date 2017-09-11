PML-N victory in NA-120 by-poll pre-requisite: Maryam

LAHORE, Sept 11 (APP): Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, said on Monday that her father was ruling peoples’ hearts and would return to power with their support again.

Maryam was addressing a workers convention here at Aiwan e Iqbal, as

part of her mother Kulsoom Nawaz’s campaign for the upcoming NA-120 by-election scheduled for September 17.

She said, everyone would hear the ‘Lion’ roar on September 17 as the

people at large would cast their vote for the PML-N candidate.

She termed political opponents, rejected and defeated pawn, adding, they were not capable of removing Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam also applauded the party workers for their discipline, saying it

was often difficult to conduct a political party’s event in an organised manner. “But today I can see discipline,” she added.

She told the jubilant workers that Nawaz Sharif was the leader who

worked towards ending power and gas load-shedding, building motorways, improving infrastructure and implementing projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

“Nawaz Sharif always played a politics of decency and nobility but

their antagonists conspired and toppled his government,” she said and added that her father was punished for talking about Pakistan’s progress and development.

Maryam Nawaz also visited various areas of NA-120 constituency and

addressed the people asking for vote to Kulsoom Nawaz.