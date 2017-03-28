ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP): Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Talal Chaudhry on Tuesday said that PML-N would win the general election 2018 with thumping majority due to its performance and development agenda.
Talking to a private news channel, he said the performance of PML-N government was much better as compared to other regimes in past.
He said PML-N candidates would contest in various constituencies in Sindh as well.
Replying to a question, he said Panama Papers case was not a moral issue but a political matter.
Talal Chaudhry said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was doing politics on Panama Papers for political point scoring.
PML-N to win election 2018 due to performance: Talal
ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP): Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Talal Chaudhry on Tuesday said that PML-N would win the general election 2018 with thumping majority due to its performance and development agenda.