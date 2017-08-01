PML-N to continue struggle for development, strengthening Pakistan: Marvi

ISLAMABAD, August 1 (APP): Senior Leader of Pakistan Muslim

League – Nawaz (PML-N) Marvi Memon has said the PML-N would continue its struggle for the development and strengthening of Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel, she said people of Pakistan had

given heavy mandate to PML-N government.

She said the country had made great development during the

four years of PML-N government.

To a question, she said Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was not

disqualified on corruption charges.

She, however, said the party had reservations over the decision of

court.

She said the new prime minister would follow the vision and

economic policies of the party.

To another question, she said Punjab had made progress

in many sectors including gas, electricity, water, health and

education.

Appreciating the Punjab chief minister, she said Shehbaz

Sharif had excellent track record for development in the province.