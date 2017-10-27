PML-N govt to complete its term:Musadik

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media Affairs, Dr. Musadik Malik said Friday said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government would complete its constitutional term and elections would be held in 2018.

Popularity of political parties would be determined in general elections and people would elect their government, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said in a democratic system, one who get maximum votes, win and represent the people and this was the only way to take on the process.

Musadik Malik said every political party had the right to criticize the government but use of words should be careful.

The PML-N government had delivered in four years and overcame many issues including power load-shedding, he said.

He said Sharif family was facing cases against them and appearing before the courts despite the fact that they also had to visit ailing Kalsoom Nawaz in UK.

Musadik said despite having reservations, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif implemented decision of the Supreme Court.

He said Panama Papers issue was about corruption but Nawaz Sharif was disqualified on having an Iqama.