PML-N govt pursuing uniform development policy for urban, rural area: Shehbaz

LAHORE, June 30 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif on Friday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz

government was pursuing a balanced and uniform development policy

for both urban and rural areas.

It was evident from the fact that development projects worth

billions of rupees had already been completed in southern Punjab,

while more funds had been allocated for the area in the financial

year 2017-18, he added.

The chief minister was talking to Sardar Muhammad Jaffar

Khan Leghari, Member of the National Assembly from Rajanpur, who

called on him here.

He said the development of south Punjab and improvement in the

life standard of its people was his mission. Like previous

years, more development funds in proportion with the population

had been earmarked for the area, he added.

He said the Punjab government had planned a clean drinking

water programme for the area, which would be initially launched in

37 tehsils. The programme would be completed in the beginning

of 2018.

He said 15 more mobile health units were being arranged to

provide best healthcare facilities to the people of southern

Punjab at their doorsteps. Similarly, Daanish schools had also

been set up in the area, he added.

He said the people were already reaping the fruits of

completion of mega projects while work on many others, including

those pertaining infrastructure, was underway on fast-track basis.

The CM said Safe City Project was being started in Multan

and Bahawalpur.

He said the development and prosperity of the people of south

Punjab was dear to him and that was why he personally monitored all

the public welfare-oriented projects in the area.

He said the political elements opposing such public welfare

initiatives were in fact opposing the development and prosperity

of the area and they were fully known by the people.

Such elements remained unsuccessful in the past and they would

not succeed in their negative politics in future as well, he added.

The PML-N government despite hurdles continued its programme of

national development under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad

Nawaz Sharif because public welfare was pivot of its policies,

he added.

Sardar Jaffar Leghari said the mega projects worth billions

of rupees launched in south Punjab showed the chief minister’s love

for the people of the area.