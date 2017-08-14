PML-N govt. determined to realize Quaid’s dream: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP): Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi has said Quaid-e-Azam envisioned Pakistan as a modern
democratic entity which faced myriad challenges.
He said the Pakistan Muslim League-N government,
notwithstanding the confronting difficulties has made the
realization of Quaid’s dream as its abiding mission.
He said the independence that nation achieved seventy
years ago was an outcome of the unparalleled sacrifices made
by its ancestors. Millions of Muslims rendered sacrifices for
their future as well as for the future of their posterity.
“Today we are treading the path of prosperity and
progress in a peaceful and dignified country because of those
sacrifices. We are greatly indebted to our ancestors for their
sacrifices and we can repay that debt only by making Pakistan
a free and independent country,” the prime minister said in a
message on 70th Independence Day.
He said “We may belong to different tribes, fraternities
and ethnicities; we may be working in different spheres of
national life; our political vision and thinking can be
different and our economic vision may have different
perspectives but ascendancy of national interests and
invincible defence are common objectives of the entire nation,
for which we have to make collective endeavours.”
The prime minister said the recent transition of power
through a democratic process was quintessential of the
accelerated strengthening of democratic values in the country.
“We have to strengthen and reinforce the state
institutions so that they can play their prescribed role
within the limits of law and the constitution,” he added.
The prime minister said only a strong economy could
ensure strong defence. A moderate society guaranteed stability
of the state where people enjoyed all fundamental rights and
national resources were equitably and judicious distributed.
He further said that Pakistan desired positive and
constructive relations with all the countries of the world,
especially with its neighbours on the basis of sovereign
equality.
The people of South Asia have suffered enormously in the
last fifty years due to the festering conflicts. Until and
unless those conflicts were resolved amicably the people of
the region could not achieve prosperity and progress, he added.
He said the government invariably made efforts to
initiate the process of meaningful dialogue and adoption of
peaceful means to resolve the issues, but unfortunately the
expansionist designs of India remained main hurdle in this
regard.
He said it was incumbent upon the international
community to play its role in the resolution of the regional
conflicts, particularly the Kashmir dispute in conformity with
the UN Resolutions on the subject with a view to ensuring
durable peace in the region.
The prime minister said terrorism was the biggest
challenge confronting the world in the twenty first century.
Pakistan has rendered unparalleled sacrifices in the
fight against this menace as well as for the world peace.
“Our armed forces, law enforcing agencies and the people
have written imperishable stories of sacrifices in this
regard,” he added.
He said now, the time had come for the international
community not only to acknowledge those sacrifices by rising
above their interests in the region, but also to fully support
Pakistan in taking the fight against terrorism to its logical
conclusion.
The prime minister further noted that the younger
generation of Pakistan was endowed with exceptional talent and
has a burning desire for advancement.
They are making admirable contribution in the fields of
information technology, engineering, medical and management
all over the world in a distinct manner.
“My government has a vision of accelerating the pace of
development and prosperity in Pakistan so that all those
professionals can return to contribute to this national
effort,” he added.
He assured that tomorrow’s Pakistan would secure the
implementation of guiding principles of rule of law and
ascendancy of merit.
On the 70th independence day of the country, the
prime minister made a solemn pledge that they would not relent
until the achievement of those objectives.
PML-N govt. determined to realize Quaid’s dream: PM
ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP): Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan