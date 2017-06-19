PML-N firm to provide best healthcare facailities to masses: Saira Tarar

ABBOTTABAD, June 19 (APP): Minister of State for National Health

Services, Regulations and Coordination, Saira Afzal Tarar Monday said

that PML-N government was committed to provide best possible healthcare facilities to masses.

She said this while addressing the launching ceremony of National

Health Programme (NHP) for district Abbottabad.

She said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was personally involved

in this initiative and desired this scheme cover the whole country where underprivileged people would be able to receive treatment facilities at private and public hospitals free of charge.

Saira said those who earn daily wages of less than two hundred rupees

qualify for the NHP adding the treatment would be provided without discrimination.

The minister announced to issue 30521 health cards in district

Abbottabad and a toll-free number has also been set up for registering complaints.

She said fifteen thousand women have been given treatment under the

Prime Minister’s Health Program. She said the program specially focuses

on healthcare and treatment of women.

She said if masses want to change the destiny of country then they

have to support Nawaz Sharif as he is the only leader of Pakistan who eradicated the menace of terrorism, brought back peace and prosperity

to the country.

General Elections of 2018 would be a referendum rather than elections

as PML-N has performed and delivered to the masses she said adding roads

and energy sector projects all over the Pakistan have been initiated by PML-N.

She said that provision of healthcare facilities to the masses is the

prime responsibility of the government, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif announced 1700 beds hospitals for Hazara division during his visit and it was decided that the land would be provided by the provincial government

but KP government did not fulfill its promises.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi also addressed

on the occasion and said that PML-N government believes in serving people

of this country.

He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has special love for the people of

Hazara division and projects like Hazara Motorway, Dry Port at Havelian

and establishment of industrial units in Hazara division under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will change the destiny of this region.

Abbasi said two state-of-the-art hospitals will be established in

Hazara–one at Havelian and the other at Haripur. He criticized the

policies of PTI led provincial government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at length.

He thanked the State Minister for Health and the Prime Minister for

launching this scheme in Abbottabad.

A large number of people from all walks of life including notable

political and social personalities, students, journalists and members of civil society were present on the occasion.