PML-N to continue its development-oriented agenda after winning elections:Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, March 20 (APP):Minister for Interior, Ahsan Iqbal Tuesday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would continue its policies and development oriented agenda after winning general election 2018.

The PML-N government, had resolved major challenges which the country was facing in 2013 included energy crisis, terrorism and economic situation, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the people of the country would express their confidence in the favour of PML-N due to its pro-people policies.

The minister said foreign investment worth billions of dollars in the country was evidence of the conducive economic policies

of the incumbent government.

He said the government had worked on fast track to resolve energy crisis and generated 10,000 megawatt in its tenure.

Commenting on politics of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Ahsan Iqbal said we had welcomed the PTI into politics with positive

note but continuous negative politics by chief PTI Imran Khan had exposed the party.

He said target of PTI’s politics was only Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, who was most popular political figure in the country.

The minister said, the person who was elected by the people and represented their will, was respectable in the democratic system. In politics, we should only criticize policies and decisions of politicians rather discussing their private life, he added.