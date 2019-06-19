ISLAMABAD, June 19 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday visited the residence of late Minister for Narcotics Control Sardar Ali Muhammad Khan Mahar in Ghotki and offered condolence with the bereaved family.

He offered Fateha for the departed soul and condoled with the deceased’s brothers Sardar Ali Gohar Khan Mahar and Sardar Ali Nawaz Khan Mahar and son Sardar Ahmed Ali Khan Mahar, according to a Prime Minister Office statement issued here.