PM urges enhanced cooperation between NIH and provinces to address public health issues

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (APP):Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk Thursday urged the National Institute for Health (NIH) for enhanced collaboration with the provinces and for creating awareness among the masses on public health issues and diseases.

The Prime minister during his visit to the NIH also chaired a briefing where he was briefed about its role in national health care, working and future plans. Professor Muhammad Yusuf Shaikh Minister for National Health Services Regulations and Coordination and Secretary Health were also present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister said the NIH has a vast potential that needs to be further enhanced to serve as country’s premier public health department, with its own indigenous vaccine manufacturing and in-house research and development facilities.

He was also appreciative of the initiative taken by the NIH to draft country’s first Public Health Act and asked the Ministry of Health to expedite the process and so as to allow the next government move ahead with the necessary legislation.

Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasir ul Mulk appreciated the services being rendered by the NIH and said that institute was playing a commendable role towards providing quality health services to the people of the country.

Prime Minister Nasir ul Mulk appreciated the “great service” being rendered by the NIH and said the NIH was playing its vital role by keeping in close contact with the provinces to ensure good health for the people o Pakistan.

He said the role of NIH was commendable not only because of being the real health service provider, but also for being a key player in the treatment and prevention of disease.

The prime minister said it was also important that the public needs to be made aware about the services being provided at the institute. He was informed about the creation of a new website and its presence on the social media to keep the people updated about the latest in the sector.

Executive Director NIH Dr. Aamer Ikram briefed the prime minster about the mandate and working of the National Institute of Health and said it has emerged as country’s premier multi disciplinary public health related organization dealing with diagnostic services, research and production of biological.

He was informed that the functions of the NIH included advise to the government on control of disease, investigate epidemics and communicable disease and conduct research. While its future plans included expanding its research and development base, increased collaboration with international health bodies and Serum production. The Prime Minister was also briefed about the recently launched Bio­-Safety and National Lab Policies which received very positive feedback. He was also informed about the preparation of priority list of diseases and the role of NIH in Polio eradication.

He was informed in detail about the working of its various and production of various vaccines.

The Prime Minister also went around various sections of the building of the NIH. He visited the Emergency Operations Centre, where he was informed how the NIH keeps in touch with its field offices in the provinces and shares real-time information on health care issues besides disease monitoring and response.