PM thanks Sikh families for upkeeping ancestral home in India

KATAS RAJ, Jan 11 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

Wednesday expressed gratitude to Sikh families taking care of

his ancestral home in India’s Jati Umra village.

“I am thankful from the core of my heart the way Sikh families are putting efforts in maintenance and preservation of my ancestral

home in India,” he told audience during an event held here at the Katas Raj Hindu temple.

The prime minister mentioned that Jati Umra, a small village near Amritsar was the birthplace of his father Mian Muhammad Sharif,

whose residence was now turned into a Gurdwara – Sikh worship place.

He said the wooden door frame of same house was presented to

Sharif family by Sikh caretakers in 90s and was fixed at his Raiwind

residence in Pakistan, later named as Jati Umra.

Nawaz Sharif recalled that his brother Mian Shehbaz Sharif had visited the grave of his great grandfather in Jati Umra, India a few years back.