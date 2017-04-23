PM strongly condemns attack on FC personnel

ISLAMABAD, Apr 23 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif Sunday strongly condemned an attack on Frontier Corps
vehicle at Turbat that resulted in the martyrdom of four FC
personnel.
The Prime Minister reiterated government’s resolve to
fight against the terrorists till the motherland was cleared
of all such elements.
The Prime Minister expressed his deep grief over the
loss of precious lives and prayed for the departed souls.
He also expressed condolences with the bereaved
families, the PM office media wing said in a press release.