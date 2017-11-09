PM stresses national unity to bring political, economic stability in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday said the whole nation must get united against the anarchic forces to develop Pakistan into a politically and economically stable country.

In his message to the nation on the birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the prime minister said Iqbal’s thought were based on belief in Allah, firm resolve and constant struggle which also guide us and encourage us to lead towards a better future.

He said Allama Iqbal was the strongest reference of our intellectual traditions who guided the Muslim to a destination at the time when their cultural existence was in jeopardy.

The prime minister said Allama Iqbal gave the concept of an independent state and also hinted at the challenges to be faced by the Islamic state.

The great poet and thinker also taught the Muslim states to politically reconstruct their societies to cope with the modern day challenges besides including their citizens in the political process while adhering to the democratic values.

The prime minister said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was striving for a democratic Pakistan which could resolve people’s issues while respecting their opinion and benefiting from their wisdom.

During last four years, the government tried to develop Pakistan as a country which safeguards the cultural identity of the Muslim world besides being the champion of moral values.

He said the incumbent government had fought a decisive war against terrorism so that stabilized the national economy besides providing the equal opportunities of progress and prosperity.