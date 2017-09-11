PM stresses for improved affordability of drugs for poor

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

on Monday emphasized that there was a need to put in place a

mechanism that improved affordability of drugs for the poor and simultaneously kept the pharmaceutical sector commercially viable.

The Prime Minister stated this while talking to a

delegation of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Association

headed by its Chairman, Dr Sheikh Kaiser Waheed, which called on him at the Prime Minister Office.

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of

quality, standards, productivity and innovation in promoting the pharmaceutical sector, and instructed the Drug Regulatory Authority

to make effective policies in that regard.

The Prime Minister was assured that a robust

essential drugs pricing policies would shortly be forthcoming

to protect public interest.

Export potential of the pharmaceutical sector and various

issues faced by the manufacturers also came under discussion. The Prime Minister was assured that the sector would be a major

contributor towards Pakistani exports.

The Prime Minister directed the Ministry of National

Health Services to consider a proposal of the

pharmaceutical manufacturers association to establish

a Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council to facilitate exports

and securing international recognition for Pakistani pharmaceutical products.

The Minister for Health Services, Mrs. Saira Afzal Tarar,

and office bearers of PPMA were also present during the meeting.

The delegation briefed the Prime Minister about the

performance and the issues concerning the pharmaceutical sector.