PM rejects demand of opposition; vows not to resign

ISLAMABAD July 13 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif Wednesday rejected demand of the opposition and

categorically said he would not resign from his office.

The Prime Minister made the announcement while chairing

a meeting of the Federal Cabinet here at the PM Office, which

received a loud applause from his Cabinet colleagues who

thumped desk on the announcement of the Prime Minister not to

tender his resignation.

The Prime Minister said the Joint Investigation Team has

submitted a report full of accusations and conjecture.

“Our family has gained nothing from the politics, rather

it has lost a lot,” he said.

The Opposition has been seeking resignation of the Prime

Minister following submission of a report at the end of a 60-

day probe into accusations of money laundering and concealment

of wealth, on the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif asked his colleagues; should

he resign on the demand of anti-democracy forces.

“I have no burden on my conscience, by the grace of

God,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz

got an overall lead in votes over those who were seeking his

resignation. He said his government was in the process of

setting up mega projects worth billions of rupees where no

corruption has been proved.

He said his government has accomplished in four years

which could not be done in past two decades. “We will not let

an era of darkness return to our industries and villages,” he

added.

The Prime Minister said he was not involved in

corruption of even a penny in past 32 years, since 1985. He

said the JIT did not even question him about any such

corruption.

“All these secrets would see the light of the day on

appropriate time,” he said and added that time was not far.

“We will not let the pace of progress and development

derail,” the Prime Minister vowed.

He said Pakistan has paid a heavy price for such antics

in the past and now this trend should end.