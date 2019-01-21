PM, Qatari counterpart discuss bilateral ties, economic cooperation

DOHA, Jan 21 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan and Prime Minister of Qatar Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani discussed bilateral relations with a focus on economic cooperation between the two countries as they met here at the latter’s residence on Monday.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Adviser to PM Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant to PM Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Chairman BOI Haroon Sharif, Chairperson Task Force on Energy Nadeem Babar, Foreign Secretary Ms. Tehmina Janjua and Ambassador of Pakistan to Qatar Syed Ahsan Raza Shah were also present during the meeting.

Prime Minister Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani, who is also Interior Minister of the State of Qatar, hosted a dinner in the honour of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his delegation.