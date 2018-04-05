National 
Views: 196

PM meets college students from Kotli Sattian

Posted By: Uploader

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday urged students to wholeheartedly devote their energies to their studies and equip themselves with latest knowledge and skills so that they were able to contribute towards
socio-economic development of the society.
The Prime Minister expressed these views during a meeting with students from Government College Kotli Sattian. He spent some time interacting with the students and answered their questions.
The interaction was part of the initiative to invite students from various public and private institutions across the country to Prime Minister’s office and brief them about the working of PM’s office and other important government organizations.

RANDOM NEWS

Our Potential Media Subscribers

Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Broadcast networks 71 Total
TV stations 05 Total
Magazines 1240 Total
Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Radio Stations 103 Total

Visit Our Office

18 Mauve Area Street 28, G-7/1
Islamabad 44000
+92-51-2203064-7

Follow Us

Important Links