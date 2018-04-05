PM meets college students from Kotli Sattian

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday urged students to wholeheartedly devote their energies to their studies and equip themselves with latest knowledge and skills so that they were able to contribute towards

socio-economic development of the society.

The Prime Minister expressed these views during a meeting with students from Government College Kotli Sattian. He spent some time interacting with the students and answered their questions.

The interaction was part of the initiative to invite students from various public and private institutions across the country to Prime Minister’s office and brief them about the working of PM’s office and other important government organizations.