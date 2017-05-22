PM leaves for Madina, to pay respects at Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)

RIYADH, May 22 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif left here Monday to pay his respects at the Roza-e-Rasool (Peace be upon Him) and pray for peace and prosperity of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister is here on a three-day visit on the invitation of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz. The Prime Minister soon after his arrival on Sunday participated in the first US-Arab-Islamic Summit. The President of the United States and leaders of the Muslim Ummah attended the conference, aimed at countering extremism and terrorism.

Prime Minister, accompanied by his Advisors on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz and National Security Lt Gen Nasser Janjua will pay their respects at the mausoleum of Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon Him) and offer prayers.

The Prime Minister will leave for home on Tuesday.