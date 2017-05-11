PM leaves for China on Friday to attend Belt and Road Forum

ISLAMABAD, May 11 (APP): At the invitation of President

Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will proceed to

China on Friday to attend the Belt and Road Forum

for International Cooperation being held in Beijing on

May 14 and 15.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high-level

delegation and chief ministers of the four provinces, a press

release of the PM House Media Wing issued here said.

The Belt and Road Forum (BRF) is part of the “Silk Road

Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road”

(OBOR) initiative launched by President Xi Jinping in 2013.

The BRF is being attended by 27 other Heads of

State/Government. The Forum is aimed at promoting

common development through win-win cooperation. China

Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the flagship programme of OBOR.

The BRF will comprise a High Level Dialogue and

Leaders’ Roundtable. The Prime Minister will address the High

Level Dialogue as well as both the sessions of Leader’s Roundtable.

A Joint Communique will be issued at the conclusion of

the BRF.

The Prime Minister will be one of the three leaders to speak

at the concluding session.

Besides attending the BRF, the Prime Minister will

hold bilateral meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and

Premier Li Keqiang.

A number of Agreements/ MoUs related to CPEC projects

are also expected to be signed on the occasion.

The Prime Minister will also hold bilateral meetings on

the sidelines with several other Heads of State/ Government

attending the Forum. During his stay in China, the Prime Minister

will also visit Hangzhou and Hong Kong where he will interact

with business leaders and attend investment conferences.