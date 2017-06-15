PM leaves FJA as Panama JIT hearing ends

ISLAMABAD, June 15 (APP): The hearing of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the Panama Papers ended here Thursday wherein Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif appeared in person.

The prime minister spent around two and half hours at the academy where he had arrived without security protocol.

The prime minister was summoned by the JIT at 1100 hours as his sons Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz had already appeared before the body and recorded their statements.