PM Khan’s statesmanship wins global recognition

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (APP):The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan has united the divided nation and successfully foiled the unholy designs of Indian Prime Minister.

The statesmanship of PM Khan, amid Pak-India conflict, without compromising on the country’s sovereignty has enriched his domestic and global image and popularity.

Speaking at a meeting, Vice Presidents FPCCI Abdul Waheed, Ijaz Abbasi, Qurban Ali Khan, and Chief Coordinator Malik Sohail Hussain said that the wise decision would not only reduce tensions but may result in a breakthrough on the issue of Kashmir.

Imran Khan’s announcement that Pakistan would release the captured Indian Air Force officer was a masterstroke that resulted in global appreciation, which is our moral victory, they said.

The business leaders said that bewildered Indian leadership should reciprocate the goodwill gesture and stop jeopardizing regional stability for petty political gains.

PM’s wise and restrained approach has frustrated the plans of Modi to isolate Pakistan. Now Modi has been isolated as dozens of political parties, sportsmen, commentators, and civil society was condemning his policies, they noted.

They noted that opposition, media, and all segments of the society had continued to play a very positive role while India media behaved irresponsibly.

Malik Sohail Hussain said our desire for peace should not be taken an as weakness as the whole nation is united and morale, as well as the popularity of armed forces, is touching skies.

He said that the business community has full faith in the capabilities of COAS Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa and it is ready to sacrifice everything for the noble cause.