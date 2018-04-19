PM interacts with several leaders at CHOGM; articulates Pakistan’s vision on sustainable development

LONDON, Apr 19 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi interacted with several leaders here on Thursday and spoke on a range of themes at the Commonwealth Summit.

The Prime Minister articulated Pakistan’s vision, efforts and achievements in the fields of economy, security and sustainable development, while sharing his thoughts on the Summit themes of a more prosperous, secure and sustainable future.

He highlighted the significance of connectivity in the context of enhancing trade and investment, describing China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a model for prosperity nationally and regionally.

While sharing concerns over the rising global trends of protectionism, the Prime Minister called for an equitable, effective and inclusive multilateral trading system and advocated the need for pathways to greater regular migration and mobility.

Prime Minister Abbasi underscored Pakistan’s unmatched sacrifices and unparalleled achievements in the fight against terrorism.

He stressed that defeating this contemporary menace required collaboration.

He also cautioned against indulgence in blame games and politicization for domestic electoral gains, noting that such steps were not conducive to addressing this scourge.

The Prime Minister also underlined the imperative need of ensuring justice for the people of occupied lands, who continued to be subjected to state sponsored oppression.

He emphasized that the shared goal of shaping peaceful societies would remain elusive without guaranteeing fundamental freedoms and resolving disputes.

Speaking on the theme of sustainable future, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to pursuing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, highlighting several national steps in this context.