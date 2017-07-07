PM inaugurates 760 MW Haveli Bahadur Shah Power Plant

HAVELI BAHADUR SHAH, July 7 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad
Nawaz Sharif Friday inaugurated the first unit of the Haveli
Bahadur Shah Power Plant, adding 760 MW of electricity to the
national grid in a step forward towards ridding the country of
loadshedding.
The environment friendly power plant has a capacity of
1,230 MW through a Combined Cycle Power Plant and would fueled
by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).
The prime minister also visited the Control Room and
witnessed the plant and its functioning.
He was also informed about the plant whose first unit had been made
operational in a record period of only 21 months including completion of civil works, construction of switchyard, cooling towers, fuel
storage tanks and installation of gas turbine and generators.
The plant constructed by M/S Power Construction
Corporation of China and Qavi Engineering Pvt Ltd of
Pakistan jointly completed the project.
He was informed that the installed unit was world’s most
efficient and modern with guaranteed efficiency of 62.44% on
LNG. A saving of Rs 57 billion had been achieved in the
project cost as compared to the upfront tariff given by NEPRA,
owing to a transparent procurement process, through
international competitive bidding and PPRA laws.
The prime minister was informed that the award of
Engineering Procurement Contract (EPC) for the project led to one of
the lowest EPC cost per Megawatt resulting in an annual saving
of rupees two billion through optimum operations and
management cost. The project would be completed with an
estimated cost of Rs 55 billion.
Haveli Bahadur Shah Power Plant Project had also set the
record of fastest gas turbine installation from arrival of
turbines on site – 94 days and 73 days respectively for the
two turbines.
Earlier the prime minster was accorded a warm welcome
when he arrived at the venue. Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz
Sharif, federal and provincial ministers Khawaja Asif, Shahid
Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Abid Sher Ali, Rana Sana-Ullah,
Members National Assembly Dr Nisar Ahmad Jatt, Khalid
Javaid Warraich, Haji Muhammad Akram Ansari, Ghulam Bibi
Bharwana, Ghulam Muhammad Lali were also present.
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had laid the foundation
stone of the power plant on October 16, 2016 and planned
to complete in two years, saving Rs 6.6 billion on annual
basis.
The plant, established about 27 kilometers away from
Jhang city would produce electricity at the rate of Rs 6.42
per unit.
