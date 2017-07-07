PM inaugurates 760 MW Haveli Bahadur Shah Power Plant

HAVELI BAHADUR SHAH, July 7 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad

Nawaz Sharif Friday inaugurated the first unit of the Haveli

Bahadur Shah Power Plant, adding 760 MW of electricity to the

national grid in a step forward towards ridding the country of

loadshedding.

The environment friendly power plant has a capacity of

1,230 MW through a Combined Cycle Power Plant and would fueled

by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

The prime minister also visited the Control Room and

witnessed the plant and its functioning.

He was also informed about the plant whose first unit had been made

operational in a record period of only 21 months including completion of civil works, construction of switchyard, cooling towers, fuel

storage tanks and installation of gas turbine and generators.

The plant constructed by M/S Power Construction

Corporation of China and Qavi Engineering Pvt Ltd of

Pakistan jointly completed the project.

He was informed that the installed unit was world’s most

efficient and modern with guaranteed efficiency of 62.44% on

LNG. A saving of Rs 57 billion had been achieved in the

project cost as compared to the upfront tariff given by NEPRA,

owing to a transparent procurement process, through

international competitive bidding and PPRA laws.

The prime minister was informed that the award of

Engineering Procurement Contract (EPC) for the project led to one of

the lowest EPC cost per Megawatt resulting in an annual saving

of rupees two billion through optimum operations and

management cost. The project would be completed with an

estimated cost of Rs 55 billion.

Haveli Bahadur Shah Power Plant Project had also set the

record of fastest gas turbine installation from arrival of

turbines on site – 94 days and 73 days respectively for the

two turbines.

Earlier the prime minster was accorded a warm welcome

when he arrived at the venue. Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz

Sharif, federal and provincial ministers Khawaja Asif, Shahid

Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Abid Sher Ali, Rana Sana-Ullah,

Members National Assembly Dr Nisar Ahmad Jatt, Khalid

Javaid Warraich, Haji Muhammad Akram Ansari, Ghulam Bibi

Bharwana, Ghulam Muhammad Lali were also present.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had laid the foundation

stone of the power plant on October 16, 2016 and planned

to complete in two years, saving Rs 6.6 billion on annual

basis.

The plant, established about 27 kilometers away from

Jhang city would produce electricity at the rate of Rs 6.42

per unit.