PM grieved over demise of Governor Sindh

ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has expressed deep grief over the sad demise of Governor Sindh Justice ® Saeed uz Zaman Siddiqui who breathed his last in Karachi on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister said the services of Justice ® Saeed uz Zaman Siddiqui in the field of judiciary and upholding rule of law would be remembered, a statement issued from the PM’s Office here said.

Justice ® Saeed uz Zaman was an upright and honest Judge who never compromised on his principles and remained impartial in delivery of justice, he added.

The Prime Minister further said that Justice ® Saeed uz Zaman’s contributions regarding resisting and giving

sacrifices against un democratic elements were unparalleled.

He prayed for the departed soul and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family of Justice ® Saeed uz Zaman.