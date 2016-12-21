PM given formal welcome by government of Bosnia & Herzegovina

SARAJEVO (Bosnia), Dec 21 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif was given a warm welcome Wednesday as he began his official

visit with a formal welcome ceremony held here at the Institutions

Building – the Parliament of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

A red carpet was rolled out for the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who arrived at the Institutions Building to meet his Bosnian counterpart, Dr Denis Zvizdic, the Chairman of the Council of Ministers (Prime Minister).

Dr Denis Zvizdic received the Prime Minister and the two leaders warmly shook hands and greeted each other.

National anthems of the two countries were played on the occasion.

A contingent of the forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina presented

salute to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who also reviewed the guard of

honour.

Later, the two leaders proceeded for one-on-one and delegation-level talks.