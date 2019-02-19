PM for unmasking tax evaders, directs above board action against facilitators

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday directed for exposing the tax evaders and defaulters before public through indiscriminate action, besides ensuring appropriate proceedings against corrupt elements in the revenue and tax departments who had been involved in facilitating such tax evasion.

The Prime Minister also directed for facilitating the regular tax payers instead causing harassment to them.

The Prime Minister was chairing a meeting over government’s steps for revenue generation. The meeting was attended by minister for Finance Asad Umar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Caudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister of State for Revenue Hamad Azhar, PM’s spokesperson Nadeem Afzal Chan, Special Assistant to PM Iftikhar Durrani, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Jehanzeb Khan and other officials, PM office media wing in a press release said.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister observed that tax evaders were the enemies of the country and nation and they did not deserve any kind of leniency.