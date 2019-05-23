ISLAMABAD, May 23 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday directed the Employees Old Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) to provide maximum facilities to the old-aged pensioners by ensuring payment of pension through banks and other cash transfer mediums.

Chairing a briefing on EOBI, the prime minister instructed to table the pending matters among the center and provinces before the Council of Common Interests for early resolution to ensure employees’ welfare.

Special Assistant to PM on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Chairman EOBI Azhar Hameed and other senior officials also attended the meeting.

The prime minister was apprised on the functioning of the EOBI and steps being taken to improve its working and facilities introduced for disbursement of pension to the old-aged pensioners.

It was told that the EOBI would soon hold countrywide Pension Day to encourage the employees and owners for efficiently performing their duties.

The prime minister was told the registration process for employees and workers was being eased and digitized to get rid of corruption and other malpractices.

A data bank of the registered employees would be formulated besides a modern complaint management system to be launched.

The EOBI also presented a proposal to the prime minister for construction of low-cost houses under EOBI and Pakistan Real Estate Investment and Management Company. Under this plan, 5,500 houses would be built measuring three and five marlas.