PM felicitates newly elected representatives of APNS

ISLAMABAD, Mar 31 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Friday congratulated the newly elected representative body of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS).

The Prime Minister extended his deepest congratulations to Sarmad Ali elected as President, Kazi Asad Abid as

Senior Vice President, Umar Mujeeb Shami Secretary General and

Mehtab Khan as Vice President of APNS.

The Prime Minister said that print media has played a vital role in strengthening democracy in Pakistan and the government would extend all possible assistance and support for the promotion and development of free and vibrant media in the country.

He added that the government believes in free and independent media which can play an even more crucial role in the progress and development of our country.

The Prime Minister expressed the hope that the elected body will make all possible efforts towards further betterment of print media industry and people associated with it.