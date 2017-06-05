PM directs quality and timely completion of all projects

LAHORE June 5 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif Monday directed quality control, transparency and
timely completion of all projects under the 2017-18
Annual Development Programme of Punjab.
He was chairing a high-level meeting here, attended by
Chief Minister Punjab Mian Shehbaz Sharif, Federal and
provincial ministers and senior officials.
The Prime Minister was also given a comprehensive briefing
about the ongoing projects under the 2016-17 ADP. The
Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the pace of progress and
said his government’s focus was on welfare of the masses.
The Prime Minister said the objective of the projects should
be to provide maximum relief to the people and
ensure availability of all facilities at their door steps. The
meeting was attended by Minister of Railways Khawaja Saad
Rafique and provincial ministers Rana Sanaullah and Aisha Ghaus Pasha.
