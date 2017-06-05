PM directs quality and timely completion of all projects

LAHORE June 5 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif Monday directed quality control, transparency and

timely completion of all projects under the 2017-18

Annual Development Programme of Punjab.

He was chairing a high-level meeting here, attended by

Chief Minister Punjab Mian Shehbaz Sharif, Federal and

provincial ministers and senior officials.

The Prime Minister was also given a comprehensive briefing

about the ongoing projects under the 2016-17 ADP. The

Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the pace of progress and

said his government’s focus was on welfare of the masses.

The Prime Minister said the objective of the projects should

be to provide maximum relief to the people and

ensure availability of all facilities at their door steps. The

meeting was attended by Minister of Railways Khawaja Saad

Rafique and provincial ministers Rana Sanaullah and Aisha Ghaus Pasha.