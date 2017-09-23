ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (APP): Federal Minister for Statistics
Kamran Michael on Saturday said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abassi boldly presented Pakistan’s stance on all regional
issues in United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
Shahid Khaqan Abassi highlighted internal and external
situation in UNGA and also comprehensively highlighted Kashmir and
Afghanistan issues, he said talking to PTV.
The minister said the Prime Minister presented Indian
atrocities and brutalities on innocent Kashmiris before the
international community in UNGA session.
He said Pakistan would not compromise on its integrity and
sovereignty at any cost. Pakistan wanted to good relations with
all neighboring countries on equal basis.
Kamran Michael said Pakistan and India was not enjoying good
ties from day one as Kashmir dispute was the major issue between
two countries.
Replying to a question, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-
Nawaz (PML-N) government was going to fulfill its promises made
with public especially overcoming of energy shortage from the
country.
He said the PML-N government was pursuing its agenda of
development for best national interest. National economy had
improved as compared to 2013.
PM boldly presented Pakistan’s stance on regional issues in UNGA: Michael
ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (APP): Federal Minister for Statistics