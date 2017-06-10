PM arrives Pakistan after participating in SCO summit

LAHORE, June 10 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif Saturday arrived Pakistan after concluding his two-day
official visit to Astana, Kazakhstan.
The prime minister, during his stay in Astana,
participated in 17th meeting of the Heads of State Council of
the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).
Pakistan became a full member of the SCO. Pakistan has
been an Observer with SCO since 2005 and applied for full
membership of the organization in 2010.
On the sidelines of the SCO Summit, the Prime Minister
held bilateral meetings with the Presidents of Kazakhstan,
Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Russia. He exchanged views with
these leaders on matters of mutual interest and discussed ways
to strengthen bilateral relations with these entities and to
promote stability and prosperity in the region. The UN
Secretary General also called on the Prime Minister.
The prime minister along with other participating SCO
Heads of States also attended the inaugural ceremony of the
Expo 2017 where he also visited Pakistani and Belarusian
stalls.
Advisor to PM on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, Minister
for Commerce Khurram Dastgir and Minister of State for
Petroleum Jam Kamal accompanied the prime minister during his
visit.
