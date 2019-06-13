BISHKEK, June 13 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday arrived in Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek to attend the 19th Meeting of the Council of the Heads of State (CHS) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Kyrgyz Prime Minister Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziev received Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Manas International Airport, Bishkek.

Kyrgyz Minister for Health Kosmosbek Sarievich Cholponbaev was also present to receive Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, who accompanied Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan’s ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Faisal Tirmizi was also present.

Prior to departure, Foreign Minister Qureshi told reporters in Islamabad that the Prime Minister would address two sessions of the summit-level meeting, to be attended by other world leaders including from China, Russia and India.