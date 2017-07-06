PM arrives for CASA 1000 Quadrilateral summit

PUGUS (Tajikistan), July 6 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

arrived here Thursday to participate in the Quadrilateral summit of CASA 1000 member states. The moot would review progress of the project and make an effort to hammer out the obstacles in its completion.

The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to Tajkistan and is accompanied

by his Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Asif and Minister for Commerce Khurram Dastagir.Besides the Prime Minister the Quadrilateral meeting of CASA 1000 would be attended by President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani and Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov.