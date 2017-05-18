ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif arrived here Thursday after conclusion of his week-long visit to China and Hong Kong, where he participated in the One Belt, One Road forum.
During his stay in China, the Prime Minister also met
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang while a
number of agreements and MoUs related to CPEC projects were
signed between the two countries.
The Prime Minister also held bilateral meetings on
sidelines of the forum with several other Heads of State and
Government. The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the
flagship programme of the OBOR.
The Prime Minister’s entourage, in the first leg of his
visit to China, included four chief ministers Shahbaz Sharif (Punjab), Pervaiz Khattak
(Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Nawab Sanaullah Zehri (Balochistan) and Murad Ali Shah (Sindh).
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Railways Minister Saad
Rafique, Minister for Planning Prof. Ahsan Iqbal, Commerce
Minister Khurram Dastagir, State Minister for Information
Technology Anousha Rehman and PM’s Adviser on Foreign
Affairs Sartaj Aziz also accompanied the Prime Minister.
The Prime Minister also visited Hangzhou and Hong
Kong where he interacted with business leaders and addressed
a Business Forum.
PM arrives after week-long visit to China, Hong Kong
