PM arrives after week-long visit to China, Hong Kong

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif arrived here Thursday after conclusion of his week-long visit to China and Hong Kong, where he participated in the One Belt, One Road forum.

During his stay in China, the Prime Minister also met

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang while a

number of agreements and MoUs related to CPEC projects were

signed between the two countries.

The Prime Minister also held bilateral meetings on

sidelines of the forum with several other Heads of State and

Government. The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the

flagship programme of the OBOR.

The Prime Minister’s entourage, in the first leg of his

visit to China, included four chief ministers Shahbaz Sharif (Punjab), Pervaiz Khattak

(Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Nawab Sanaullah Zehri (Balochistan) and Murad Ali Shah (Sindh).

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Railways Minister Saad

Rafique, Minister for Planning Prof. Ahsan Iqbal, Commerce

Minister Khurram Dastagir, State Minister for Information

Technology Anousha Rehman and PM’s Adviser on Foreign

Affairs Sartaj Aziz also accompanied the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister also visited Hangzhou and Hong

Kong where he interacted with business leaders and addressed

a Business Forum.