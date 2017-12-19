PM announces compensation package for Quetta church attack victims

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Tuesday announced a compensation package for the victims of Quetta church attack which resulted in the loss of precious lives as well as injuries to many.

According to the compensation package, the heirs of those who lost their lives in the terrorist attack would get Rs1 million each, followed by Rs500,000 each in case of serious injury and Rs300,000 each in case of injury.

The said compensation announced by the federal government is in addition to the assistance being provided to the victims by the provincial government.