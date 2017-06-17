Players in high spirit to win ICC chapionship

ISLAMABAD, June 17 (APP): The Pakistan Cricket Team was hosted at a

dinner jointly organized by the Pakistan High Commission London and the Pakistan Cricket Board last night at a local restaurant in London.

According to Pakistan High commission’s press release, after their

winning streak in the last three matches, the Pakistani players were in high spirits and determined to win the ICC Champions Trophy. They were focused, confident and ready for the big match ahead.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahryar Khan, Chairman PCB said the current

team has all the elements to win a big competition. They are giving their best in bowling, batting and fielding, he added. The Chairman advised the team to remain disciplined, calm and composed to achieve the desired results in the final match.

In his welcome remarks, Syed Ibne Abbas, Pakistan High Commissioner to

the UK thanked the team for lifting the morale of the nation by three consecutive victories against the formidable teams of Sri Lanka, South Africa and England.

He wished them success in the final match. The High Commissioner stated

that despite absence of international cricket in Pakistan, ours remains one of the best teams of the world and urged the international cricket to come to Pakistan. He also put emphasis on playing cricket among regional teams of South Asia.

On this occasion, Najam Sethi asked the Pakistani media and general

public to support their team at this stage. He hoped that the team would

give its best in the final.

The players had a relaxed evening and relished the traditional Pakistani

cuisine. Among others, Pakistan team coach Mickey Arthur was also in attendance.