Play ;“ “Tameer-e-Nau” and a cake cutting ceremony held at RAC

RAWALPINDI, Dec 26 (APP):Rawalpindi Arts Council organized a stage play “Tameer-e-Nau” and arranged

a cake-cutting ceremony to mark the birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad

Ali Jinnah on Tuesday.

The drama was written and directed by Muhammad Aslam Mughal and the cast

included Afzaal Lateefi, Saeed Anwar, Jhalak Ali, Imran Rushdi, Shama Niazi, Faqeer

Hussain, Naeem Buba ang Ghyas Mastana.

It was a thematic play, highlighting messages through characters of

Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his sister Fatima Jinnah.

The first appearance was made after collapse of a building due to

bomb blast and talked to each other that Pakistan was not made for such

purpose. Some negative characters were also part of the play.

The last part of the drama based on the message that

people need not to get disappointed and follow the footsteps of

Quaid-e-Azam.

Member Punjab Assembly MPA Raja Muhammad Hanif was

the chief guest.

Addressing on the occasion,Raja Hanif said that renewing the pledge to

follow Quaid’s guiding principle of Unity, Faith and Discipline, thus promoting

prosperity, peace and harmony and consolidating democratic process in the

country.

“The youth has an inevitable role in the progress and development of

the society. They are the ones who have to find solutions to the national

problems. It’s the responsibility of all of us to provide them adequate opportunities

and boost their innovation and mental skills in order to make them vital tools for

nation’s progress,” Director RAC Waqar Ahmed said in his welcome address.

After the play a cake cutting ceremony was also held in which MPA

Raja Muhammad Hanif along with Naheed Manzoor and Director RAC Waqar

Ahmed cut the cake and paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.