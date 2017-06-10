PLA (Navy) War Ships arrive on goodwill visit

KARACHI, June 10 (APP): PLA (Navy) Task Group comprising 3 Naval Ships

CHANG CHUN, JING ZHOU and CHAO HU arrived here Saturday on a good-will cum training visit.

A PN statement here said that the convoy is being commanded by Rear

Admiral Shen Hao, Deputy Commander East Sea Fleet.

The visiting ships were accorded a warm welcome at an impressive

reception ceremony and received by senior officials of Pakistan Navy and Chinese Embassy Staff.

Later, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah also visited

the PLA(N) Ships and meet the Chinese Mission Commander Real Admiral Shen Hao. On his arrival onboard Chiense Ship smartly turned out contingent of PLA(N) presented him guard of honour.

During his visit onboard, the Naval Chief interacted with PLA(N) ship’s

crew and appreciated their operational competence.

The naval chief said that Pak-China friendship is highly valued and the

continued cooperation between them has proven to be a source of strength for both the countries.

The Admiral added that the visit of PLA (Navy) Task Group is expected to

enhance interoperability and maritime collaboration between the two navies.

During the stay at Karachi, the officers and men of the ship will hold

professional discussion and interaction with counterparts from Pakistan Navy on the subjects of mutual interest.

Moreover, official calls on senior Pakistan Navy officers and civilian

dignitaries, operational training activities, joint interactive sessions, table top discussions on professional topics and social events are also planned.

At the end of the visit, a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) will be conducted

at sea between Pakistan Navy Flotilla and PLA (Navy) Task Group to enhance interoperability between two navies.