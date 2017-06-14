ISLAMABAD June 14 (APP): Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial
Coordination (IPC) Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada Wednesday congratulated
the Pakistan cricket team for qualifying for the final of the ICC
Champions Trophy.
Pakistan made history at Sophia Gardens on Wednesday by
sealing a place in the Champions Trophy final since its inception
in 1998.
Pakistan beat hosts England by eight wickets in the semi
finals to qualify for the mega event’s final.
In a statement issued here, the Minister said Pakistan
displayed a superb performance in the semi final against England.
“This win is a gift from Green-shirts to the whole Pakistani
nation in the holy month of Ramzan,” he said.
He prayed and hoped that Pakistan team would be successful in
the final as well.
Pirzada congratulates Pakistan team
ISLAMABAD June 14 (APP): Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial