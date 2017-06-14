Pirzada congratulates Pakistan team

ISLAMABAD June 14 (APP): Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial

Coordination (IPC) Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada Wednesday congratulated

the Pakistan cricket team for qualifying for the final of the ICC

Champions Trophy.

Pakistan made history at Sophia Gardens on Wednesday by

sealing a place in the Champions Trophy final since its inception

in 1998.

Pakistan beat hosts England by eight wickets in the semi

finals to qualify for the mega event’s final.

In a statement issued here, the Minister said Pakistan

displayed a superb performance in the semi final against England.

“This win is a gift from Green-shirts to the whole Pakistani

nation in the holy month of Ramzan,” he said.

He prayed and hoped that Pakistan team would be successful in

the final as well.