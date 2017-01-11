Pilot project soon to monitor tax collection by telecom operators

ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 (APP): Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)
would launch a pilot project for real time connectivity from this
month to ensure precision in count of taxes collected from phone
users.
A new system would be implemented for cellular companies for
accurate collection/deposit of withholding tax from its subscribers
through online withholding data integration with all mobile
operators.
Official sources on Wednesday said the tax authorities have
decided to commence the process for establishing online withholding
data integration with all cellular companies simultaneously to
ensure precision in count of taxes collected from phone users.
Giving details about the mechanism adopted by FBR and Pakistan
Telecommunication Authority (PTA) regarding collection of taxes i.e.
GST and WHT from cellular operators, the sources said a new
Intelligent Tax System has been established with help of
Pakistan Revenue Automation Pvt Ltd (PRAL) which would help
analyze the exact data of taxes collected by mobile phone operators.
Around Rs. 47 billion were collected as WHT from consumers
and Rs. 14 billion were adjusted in 2015-16. The provinces are
charging different rates for GST taxes on telecom sector and
tax collection by provinces under the head of GST is excluding these
numbers.
