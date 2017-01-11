Pilot project soon to monitor tax collection by telecom operators

ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 (APP): Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)

would launch a pilot project for real time connectivity from this

month to ensure precision in count of taxes collected from phone

users.

A new system would be implemented for cellular companies for

accurate collection/deposit of withholding tax from its subscribers

through online withholding data integration with all mobile

operators.

Official sources on Wednesday said the tax authorities have

decided to commence the process for establishing online withholding

data integration with all cellular companies simultaneously to

ensure precision in count of taxes collected from phone users.

Giving details about the mechanism adopted by FBR and Pakistan

Telecommunication Authority (PTA) regarding collection of taxes i.e.

GST and WHT from cellular operators, the sources said a new

Intelligent Tax System has been established with help of

Pakistan Revenue Automation Pvt Ltd (PRAL) which would help

analyze the exact data of taxes collected by mobile phone operators.

Around Rs. 47 billion were collected as WHT from consumers

and Rs. 14 billion were adjusted in 2015-16. The provinces are

charging different rates for GST taxes on telecom sector and

tax collection by provinces under the head of GST is excluding these

numbers.