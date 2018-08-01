PIA Hajj operation continue with flight punctuality

KARACHI, Aug 01 (APP):Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Pre-Hajj operation of transporting intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia is

continue with flight punctuality of more than 95 percent.

PIA has so far operated 106 flights and carried more than 31,200

intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia. This includes nearly 16, 166

intending pilgrims to Jeddah and 15,056 intending pilgrims to Madinah.

The airline would transport more than 68,000 intending pilgrims

through more than 200 Hajj and Regular scheduled flights to Jeddah and

Madinah from Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi, Sialkot, Multan and

Faisalabad.

PIA Pre-Hajj operation would conclude on August 15. While the

Post Hajj operation would commence from August 27 and conclude on

September 25.