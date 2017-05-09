Photo exhibit of China’s Belt and Road Initiative opens at UN

UNITED NATIONS, May 9 (APP): Photographs of China’s mega project—

Belt and Road Initiative—are on display at the UN headquarters.

The photos depict historic moments such as when the UN Security

Council adopted a resolution incorporating the initiative for the first time, and hen the Addis Ababa-Djibouti Railway built by a Chinese company was opened to traffic.

At the opening of the exhibition, China’s Ambassador to the UN Liu Jieyi said the Belt and Road Initiative was “an international public good” that benefits all parties.

“With its focus on various aspects of connectivity regarding policy,

infrastructure, trade, finance, people-to-people…the initiative widens and deepens partnerships in multi-dimensional and multi-layered networking,” Liu said.

Amina Mohammed, UN deputy secretary-general, said that the initiative

was a demonstration of a global partnership that really fit the ambition of the UN agenda for sustainable development.

She said by empowering women and young people, creating job opportunities and bringing people together, the initiative offered a chance to unlock trillions for investment.

Entitled “Strengthening International Cooperation for Win-Win Development,” the exhibition is scheduled to run from May 8 to 12. It is organized by the Chinese Mission to the UN and Xinhua News Agency North America.

Zhou Xiaozheng, director of Xinhua News Agency North America, said

putting on such an exhibition at the UN headquarters was of significance since more UN

member states and UN agencies were seeking cooperation with China in that regard.

It was also a good timing as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres would attend the upcoming Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, he noted.