PHF, Transmedia to sign MOU for PHL

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP):A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) will be signed between Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) and Transmedia (event management company) in order to organize the country’s Inaugural Hockey League (PHL) in April next year.

Talking to APP, PHF, Secretary, Shahbaz Ahmad Sr said Transmedia will organize the league and the MOU will be signed on January 20 in Lahore.

“The MOU will be signed in between the two-match series of World XI and Pakistan team to be held in Karachi and Lahore,” he said.

He said the World XI side will comprise top players from international teams including Argentina, Netherlands, Australia, Spain and Belgium after arriving here on January 2018.

“The first match will be played on January 19 in Karachi while the second match will be played in Lahore on January 21,” he said.

He said the tour of the World XI’s here will be a way forward in reviving the national game and to organize PHL in a befitting manner.

“The matches of the league will be held in four cities including Karachi, Lahore, Gojra and Faisalabad,” he said.

He said six franchises would play in the first edition of the league. “Each franchise would have three to four foreign players in the team,” he said.

Shahbaz said players from Australia, Argentina and other foreign countries would be participating in the league.