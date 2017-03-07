Phenomenal security gains result of national consensus, firm resolve among all the stakeholders, key institutions against terrorism and extremism: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday the phenomenal security gains made in four years were possible only due to broad based national consensus and firm resolve among all the stakeholders and key institutions against terrorism and extremism.

She said that the federal and provincial governments, political parties, Parliament, the Supreme Court and armed forces deserve immense acclaim and approbation. She was addressing at the inaugural session of “Safe,Secure Pakistan: 13th International Fire, Safety, Security, Health Exhibition and Conference” here.

The minister said that the PML-N government believed that peace and security were essential for sustainable development in the economic, political, social and cultural spheres of the national life which entail protecting the lives and rights of the citizens, resources, state institutions, preserving territorial integrity of the state at all cost and holding sovereignty of the state as supreme.

Our energies are focused to enable each and every citizen of the country to exercise his or her faculties without any hindrance ultimately contributing to the betterment of state and society.

The Minister said the security situation was very precarious when the PML-N government came to power in 2013; places of worship, markets and other public places had become soft targets of the terrorists.

The government and the security forces with the mutual consensus initiated decisive action against terrorism,she said adding, now peace has largely been restored in the country. Especially, people of Karachi are now carrying out their day to day activities without any fear,the minister said.

Pakistan’s security sector,she said, holds a significant potential and security projects are at top priority; several initiatives have been taken for the development of various security programmes across the country.

The minister said that due to the rising demand, the country has witnessed US$ 1.7 billion imports of security products last year.

She believed that all these efforts will make our country safe and secure in days ahead.

Events like Safe Secure Pakistan provide a platform for industry professionals and experts to gather at a unique avenue that guarantees the opportunity of sharing expertise on latest technology, business networking and access to updated information on new trends.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that successful holding of Safe Secure Pakistan 2017 will eventually lead to creative and dynamic ideas that can be translated by the Government of Pakistan for the progress of development plans in the security sector.

The minister praised the efforts of the pioneering team of young professionals and the organizers for their innovative ideas of introducing Pakistan in the international markets in almost all fields of trade and industry.