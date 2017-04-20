Petitioners fail to prove any of allegations: Maryam

ISLAMABAD, April 20 (APP): Maryam Nawaz, daughter of Prime

Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, on Thursday hailed the Supreme Court’s

verdict in the Panama Papers case, saying petitioners had failed to

prove any allegation.

After announcement of the eagerly-awaited verdict, Maryam

Nawaz in her Tweets said that the apex court’s verdict to form a

Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for further probe had spelled out

a defeat for the petitioners.

She praised Allah Almighty and extended her felicitations to

the prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) over the

court verdict.

“Mubarik ! Wazir-e-Azam Nawaz Sharif ….. Alhamdolillah-e-

Rab-al-Aalameen,” she tweeted.

“Praise & glory be to Allah alone. Shukrana & Mubariks,” she

said.