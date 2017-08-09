People welcoming Nawaz Sharif’s rally: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal on
Wednesday said the people were warmly welcoming the former Prime
Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, who was leaving for Lahore via
G.T.Road.
People were expressing their emotions and love with Nawaz
Sharif during the rally, he said while talking to a private news
channel.
The minister said the opponents were worried about this
situation and public participation in the rally.
He said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) would witness the
popularity of the PML-N among masses and their rising support
in days to come.
