People welcoming Nawaz Sharif’s rally: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal on

Wednesday said the people were warmly welcoming the former Prime

Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, who was leaving for Lahore via

G.T.Road.

People were expressing their emotions and love with Nawaz

Sharif during the rally, he said while talking to a private news

channel.

The minister said the opponents were worried about this

situation and public participation in the rally.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) would witness the

popularity of the PML-N among masses and their rising support

in days to come.