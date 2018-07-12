People to vote for PTI to ensure rule of law: Imran

SIALKOT, July 12 (APP)::Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday said the masses would vote for the PTI to ensure rule of law, development and prosperity in the country besides holding accountability of

corrupt people. He added that the day of July 25 would dawn with the news of PTI’s victory in the general election.

Addressing a public meeting held at Narowal, he said the people were politically mature and they would vote for the PTI to build a developed and strong nation. Imran alleged that Nawaz Sharif had plundered Rs300 billion from the national exchequer and now the father and daughter were returning after depicting themselves innocent.

He said the masses would reject corrupt politicians in general election. He added that Nawaz Sharif, convicted by Accountability Court, wanted to get a heroic welcome upon his arrival in Pakistan. “I believe in dignity, honour and respect for votes and voters but the nation has no respect for plunderers,” he said.

Imran Khan vowed to ensure rule of law in the country after coming to power by winning general election, saying that the whole nation was now standing with his party and the PTI was the voice of the nation as well. He claimed the PTI had brought about a real democratic change in the country.

Imran said that PTI would uproot corruption from the country and speedy justice would be ensured for everyone. He added the PTI government after coming to power would bring the Pakistani wealth back from abroad. Imran said the rule of law was must for development of any nation, therefore, the PTI would ensure it as no one was above the law.

PTI candidate for NA-78 Narowal-II Ibrarul Haq was also present.